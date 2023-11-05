CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) Position Increased by Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc.

Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Free Report) by 112.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,525 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,396 shares during the period. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in CME Group were worth $838,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its stake in CME Group by 99,192.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 549,411,072 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $101,800,378,000 after purchasing an additional 548,857,745 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in CME Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $610,482,000. FIL Ltd boosted its stake in CME Group by 34.7% in the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 3,803,212 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $728,391,000 after purchasing an additional 980,314 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments LLC boosted its stake in CME Group by 21.6% in the 1st quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 5,159,881 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $988,220,000 after purchasing an additional 916,334 shares during the period. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp boosted its stake in CME Group by 22.4% in the 1st quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 4,236,077 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $811,293,000 after purchasing an additional 774,832 shares during the period. 85.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Terrence A. Duffy sold 30,000 shares of CME Group stock in a transaction on Friday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.95, for a total value of $6,118,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 65,545 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,367,902.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Terrence A. Duffy sold 30,000 shares of CME Group stock in a transaction on Friday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.95, for a total value of $6,118,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 65,545 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,367,902.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Julie Holzrichter sold 6,000 shares of CME Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.47, for a total transaction of $1,232,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 31,990 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,572,985.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 50,175 shares of company stock worth $10,303,439 in the last quarter. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CME Group Stock Down 1.9 %

CME Group stock opened at $208.62 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $75.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.44. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $208.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $195.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. CME Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $166.54 and a 1-year high of $221.76.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. CME Group had a net margin of 57.03% and a return on equity of 11.70%. Sell-side analysts forecast that CME Group Inc. will post 9.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of CME Group from $247.00 to $244.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of CME Group from $224.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CME Group in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of CME Group from $190.00 to $197.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of CME Group from $204.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $220.00.

CME Group Profile

(Free Report)

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income and foreign currency trading services.

