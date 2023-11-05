TrinityPoint Wealth LLC Invests $239,000 in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS)

TrinityPoint Wealth LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 2,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $239,000.
Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 118,772.2% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 93,295,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,518,825,000 after purchasing an additional 93,217,157 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 2.1% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,487,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,491,000 after purchasing an additional 30,198 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 1.6% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,324,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,001,000 after purchasing an additional 21,180 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 19.9% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,135,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,263,000 after purchasing an additional 188,503 shares during the period. Finally, CI Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $99,451,000.
iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Price Performance
NYSEARCA IJS opened at $89.34 on Friday. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $81.81 and a 12 month high of $106.93. The company has a market capitalization of $6.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.52 and a beta of 1.18. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $89.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $92.11.
iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Company Profile
iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.
