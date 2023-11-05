TrinityPoint Wealth LLC Invests $239,000 in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS)

TrinityPoint Wealth LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 2,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $239,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 118,772.2% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 93,295,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,518,825,000 after purchasing an additional 93,217,157 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 2.1% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,487,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,491,000 after purchasing an additional 30,198 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 1.6% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,324,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,001,000 after purchasing an additional 21,180 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 19.9% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,135,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,263,000 after purchasing an additional 188,503 shares during the period. Finally, CI Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $99,451,000.

Get iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF alerts:

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA IJS opened at $89.34 on Friday. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $81.81 and a 12 month high of $106.93. The company has a market capitalization of $6.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.52 and a beta of 1.18. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $89.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $92.11.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.