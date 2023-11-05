Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) Shares Bought by Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc.

Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Free Report) by 2.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,390 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 160 shares during the quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $930,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ZBH. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 19.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,102,761 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,954,843,000 after buying an additional 3,695,510 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 92,041.0% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,841,898 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $234,842,000 after buying an additional 1,839,899 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet during the fourth quarter worth about $231,471,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 111.1% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,941,983 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $380,104,000 after buying an additional 1,548,020 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 80.5% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,102,429 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $395,560,000 after buying an additional 1,384,068 shares in the last quarter. 87.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on ZBH shares. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $153.00 to $148.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $116.00 to $125.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Zimmer Biomet from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, August 25th. BTIG Research upgraded shares of Zimmer Biomet from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $139.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, August 28th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $116.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Zimmer Biomet currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $143.65.

Zimmer Biomet Trading Down 1.3 %

NYSE ZBH opened at $108.75 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $112.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $127.19. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $102.00 and a 52 week high of $149.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market cap of $22.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.12, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.02.

Zimmer Biomet Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.88%. Zimmer Biomet’s payout ratio is currently 39.83%.

Insider Transactions at Zimmer Biomet

In other news, Director Sreelakshmi Kolli bought 1,000 shares of Zimmer Biomet stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $120.37 per share, with a total value of $120,370.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $120,370. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Robert Hagemann purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $116.48 per share, with a total value of $232,960.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $465,920. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Sreelakshmi Kolli purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $120.37 per share, for a total transaction of $120,370.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $120,370. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have bought 5,300 shares of company stock valued at $619,090. Corporate insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

About Zimmer Biomet

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a medical technology company in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company designs, manufactures, and markets orthopaedic reconstructive products, such as knee and hip products; S.E.T. products, including sports medicine, biologics, foot and ankle, extremities, and trauma products; craniomaxillofacial and thoracic products comprising face and skull reconstruction products, as well as products that fixate and stabilize the bones of the chest to facilitate healing or reconstruction after open heart surgery, trauma, or for deformities of the chest.

Further Reading

