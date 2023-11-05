Cowen AND Company LLC Buys New Shares in Trailblazer Merger Co. I (NASDAQ:TBMC)

Cowen AND Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of Trailblazer Merger Co. I (NASDAQ:TBMC – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 23,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $238,000. Cowen AND Company LLC owned 0.26% of Trailblazer Merger Co. I as of its most recent SEC filing.
Shares of TBMC opened at $10.37 on Friday. Trailblazer Merger Co. I has a 12 month low of $10.08 and a 12 month high of $10.37. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.34.
