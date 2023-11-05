Cowen AND Company LLC Buys New Shares in Trailblazer Merger Co. I (NASDAQ:TBMC)

Cowen AND Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of Trailblazer Merger Co. I (NASDAQ:TBMC – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 23,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $238,000. Cowen AND Company LLC owned 0.26% of Trailblazer Merger Co. I as of its most recent SEC filing.

Trailblazer Merger Co. I Price Performance

Shares of TBMC opened at $10.37 on Friday. Trailblazer Merger Co. I has a 12 month low of $10.08 and a 12 month high of $10.37. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.34.

About Trailblazer Merger Co. I

Trailblazer Merger Corporation I focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to acquire companies operating in the technology industry. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

