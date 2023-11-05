Kellanova (NYSE:K) Shares Bought by New York Life Investment Management LLC

New York Life Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Kellanova (NYSE:K – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 47,410 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 779 shares during the period. New York Life Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Kellanova were worth $3,195,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P raised its position in shares of Kellanova by 95.3% in the first quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 424,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,405,000 after buying an additional 207,392 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Kellanova by 16.7% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 18,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,167,000 after acquiring an additional 2,590 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its stake in Kellanova by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 34,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,208,000 after purchasing an additional 2,119 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Kellanova by 46.9% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 8,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $558,000 after purchasing an additional 2,764 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. grew its position in shares of Kellanova by 6.4% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 38,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,494,000 after purchasing an additional 2,313 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of K stock opened at $52.06 on Friday. Kellanova has a fifty-two week low of $47.63 and a fifty-two week high of $74.72. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $55.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.63 million, a P/E ratio of 20.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.66.

Kellanova ( NYSE:K Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $4.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.05 billion. Kellanova had a return on equity of 33.33% and a net margin of 5.46%. Equities research analysts predict that Kellanova will post 3.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.30%. Kellanova’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 96.00%.

In related news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 100,000 shares of Kellanova stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.10, for a total value of $6,110,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 54,331,838 shares in the company, valued at $3,319,675,301.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 77,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.96, for a total value of $3,886,888.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 53,709,438 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,683,323,522.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.10, for a total value of $6,110,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 54,331,838 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,319,675,301.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 822,400 shares of company stock valued at $46,601,744 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on K. BNP Paribas upgraded Kellanova from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Kellanova from $73.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Kellanova from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Kellanova from $72.00 to $57.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Kellanova from $82.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.64.

Kellanova, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snacks and convenience foods. The company operates through four segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

