Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE) Issues FY23 Earnings Guidance

Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.75-$2.95 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $2.87. The company issued revenue guidance of $5.40-$5.60 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5.49 billion.

Sealed Air Trading Up 4.7 %

Sealed Air stock opened at $34.62 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.00 billion, a PE ratio of 16.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.26 and a beta of 1.27. Sealed Air has a 12-month low of $28.50 and a 12-month high of $56.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.34, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.35.

Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.41 billion. Sealed Air had a net margin of 5.65% and a return on equity of 112.50%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.01 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Sealed Air will post 2.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sealed Air Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. Sealed Air’s payout ratio is 37.21%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on SEE shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Sealed Air from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 19th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Sealed Air from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $44.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Sealed Air from $49.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Sealed Air from a neutral rating to a buy rating and reduced their price target for the company from $61.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Sealed Air from $41.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $43.55.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Edward L. Doheny II purchased 10,000 shares of Sealed Air stock in a transaction on Friday, September 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $33.85 per share, with a total value of $338,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 658,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,285,486. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Sealed Air

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund lifted its position in shares of Sealed Air by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 5,204 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Sealed Air by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 37,575 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,874,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in shares of Sealed Air by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 74,379 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,311,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC lifted its position in shares of Sealed Air by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 10,061 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $502,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management lifted its position in shares of Sealed Air by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 117,544 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,870,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.45% of the company’s stock.

About Sealed Air

Sealed Air Corporation provides packaging solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, Australia, and NewZealand. It operates through two segments, Food and Protective. The Food segment offers integrated packaging materials and automation equipment solutions to provide food safety and shelf life extension, reduce food waste, automate processes, and optimize total cost for food processors in the fresh red meat, smoked and processed meats, poultry, seafood, plant-based, and dairy markets under the CRYOVAC, CRYOVAC Grip & Tear, CRYOVAC Darfresh, Simple Steps, and Optidure brands.

