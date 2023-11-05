AMC Networks (NASDAQ:AMCX) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

AMC Networks (NASDAQ:AMCX – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The company reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.54, Briefing.com reports. AMC Networks had a positive return on equity of 41.42% and a negative net margin of 0.20%. The company had revenue of $636.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $655.99 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.09 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

AMC Networks Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AMCX opened at $15.00 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26. The company has a market cap of $652.65 million, a P/E ratio of -71.43 and a beta of 1.16. AMC Networks has a 52 week low of $9.96 and a 52 week high of $27.46. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $11.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.66.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AMCX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on AMC Networks from $15.00 to $10.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 31st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on AMC Networks in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on AMC Networks from $20.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of AMC Networks in a report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of AMC Networks in a report on Friday, October 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.00.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AMC Networks

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMCX. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in AMC Networks by 2,007.8% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 2,068 shares during the period. State of Wyoming lifted its position in shares of AMC Networks by 237.1% during the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 2,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,987 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of AMC Networks by 506.4% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 4,127 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AMC Networks during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of AMC Networks by 108.7% during the 1st quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 3,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 2,079 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.77% of the company’s stock.

AMC Networks Company Profile

AMC Networks Inc, an entertainment company, owns and operates a suite of video entertainment products that are delivered to audiences and a platform to distributors and advertisers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Domestic Operations, and International and Other.

