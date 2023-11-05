Parallel Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG)

Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Free Report) by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,640 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. were worth $580,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AJG. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 89.9% in the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 131 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. ZRC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Milestone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.15% of the company’s stock.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Stock Up 0.1 %

AJG stock opened at $242.33 on Friday. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a one year low of $174.45 and a one year high of $243.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.32 billion, a PE ratio of 46.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. The company has a fifty day moving average of $231.67 and a 200-day moving average of $220.29.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Dividend Announcement

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. ( NYSE:AJG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.06. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a net margin of 11.76% and a return on equity of 18.46%. The firm had revenue of $2.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.72 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 8.78 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st will be paid a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.15%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AJG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Argus upped their price objective on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $232.00 to $264.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $277.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $237.00 to $261.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $250.00 to $264.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $262.00 to $266.00 in a report on Friday, October 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $243.71.

Insider Activity at Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.

In related news, Director David S. Johnson sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.15, for a total value of $230,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 45,538 shares in the company, valued at $10,480,570.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director David S. Johnson sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.15, for a total value of $230,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 45,538 shares in the company, valued at $10,480,570.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Douglas K. Howell sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.99, for a total transaction of $6,779,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 164,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,146,202.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 76,859 shares of company stock worth $17,664,512 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

About Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.

(Free Report)

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance brokerage, consulting, and third-party property/casualty claims settlement and administration services to businesses and organizations worldwide. It operates in Brokerage and Risk Management segments. The Brokerage segment offers retail and wholesale insurance and reinsurance brokerage services; assists retail brokers and other non-affiliated brokers in the placement of specialized and hard-to-place insurance; and acts as a brokerage wholesaler, managing general agent, and managing general underwriter for distributing specialized insurance coverages to underwriting enterprises.

