Coastline Trust Co Makes New $290,000 Investment in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI)

Coastline Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 5,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $290,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of JEPI. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $460,136,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 36.8% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 26,574,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,450,959,000 after acquiring an additional 7,144,154 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 27.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,184,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,154,369,000 after acquiring an additional 4,567,129 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 20.0% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 23,010,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,256,375,000 after acquiring an additional 3,835,854 shares during the period. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the first quarter valued at $181,377,000.

Get JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF alerts:

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:JEPI opened at $53.59 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $53.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.55. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $51.38 and a fifty-two week high of $56.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.55 and a beta of 0.62.

About JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.