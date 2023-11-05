CapStar Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTR) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.11

CapStar Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTR – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, October 25th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 8th will be given a dividend of 0.11 per share by the bank on Wednesday, November 22nd. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 7th.

CapStar Financial has increased its dividend by an average of 23.7% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 3 years. CapStar Financial has a payout ratio of 32.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect CapStar Financial to earn $1.34 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.44 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 32.8%.

CapStar Financial stock opened at $16.23 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $14.36 and a 200 day moving average of $13.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $337.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.34 and a beta of 0.79. CapStar Financial has a 12-month low of $11.22 and a 12-month high of $18.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Several research firms recently issued reports on CSTR. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CapStar Financial in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of CapStar Financial from $14.25 to $15.75 in a report on Monday, July 24th.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSTR. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of CapStar Financial by 156.1% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,113 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,288 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in CapStar Financial by 41,800.0% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,866 shares of the bank’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 5,852 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in CapStar Financial by 49.5% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,065 shares of the bank’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 1,678 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC lifted its position in CapStar Financial by 20.9% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 6,122 shares of the bank’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 1,057 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in CapStar Financial by 84.1% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 9,753 shares of the bank’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 4,454 shares during the last quarter. 42.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CapStar Financial Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for CapStar Bank that provides banking services to consumer and corporate customers located primarily in Tennessee, the United States. It offers noninterest-bearing demand deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, and time deposits; and mortgage banking products, as well as wealth management and treasury management services.

