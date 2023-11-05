Parallel Advisors LLC Buys 947 Shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Free Report) by 18.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 6,135 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 947 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $709,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SPG. Nemes Rush Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Simon Property Group in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new position in shares of Simon Property Group in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Simon Property Group in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lifted its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 483.3% in the second quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 280 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordwand Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Simon Property Group in the first quarter worth about $39,000. Institutional investors own 84.73% of the company’s stock.
In other Simon Property Group news, CFO Brian J. Mcdade purchased 359 shares of Simon Property Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $109.19 per share, for a total transaction of $39,199.21. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 25,741 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,810,659.79. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Simon Property Group news, CFO Brian J. Mcdade purchased 359 shares of Simon Property Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $109.19 per share, for a total transaction of $39,199.21. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 25,741 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,810,659.79. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Reuben S. Leibowitz purchased 580 shares of Simon Property Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $110.04 per share, for a total transaction of $63,823.20. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 49,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,471,959.08. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 8.50% of the company’s stock.
Shares of SPG stock opened at $117.89 on Friday. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $100.17 and a 1 year high of $133.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.40, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $110.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $112.25. The company has a market cap of $38.57 billion, a PE ratio of 17.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.55 and a beta of 1.58.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 8th will be given a dividend of $1.90 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $7.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.45%. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 112.59%.
Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.
