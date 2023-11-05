Oncolytics Biotech (NASDAQ:ONCY) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Oncolytics Biotech (NASDAQ:ONCY – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.03), MarketWatch Earnings reports. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.06) earnings per share.

Oncolytics Biotech Trading Down 3.9 %

NASDAQ ONCY opened at $1.72 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $126.25 million, a PE ratio of -5.38 and a beta of 2.24. Oncolytics Biotech has a 12 month low of $1.09 and a 12 month high of $3.39. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.01 and a 200-day moving average of $2.09.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of Oncolytics Biotech in a report on Wednesday, August 16th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Oncolytics Biotech

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Oncolytics Biotech by 75.7% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 24,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 10,600 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Oncolytics Biotech during the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Oncolytics Biotech during the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC lifted its holdings in Oncolytics Biotech by 778.6% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 68,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,000 after purchasing an additional 60,544 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

About Oncolytics Biotech

Oncolytics Biotech Inc, a development-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of pharmaceutical products for the treatment of cancer. The company is developing pelareorep, an intravenously delivered immunotherapeutic agent, which is in phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of hormone receptor-positive / human epidermal growth factor 2-negative metastatic breast cancer and advanced/metastatic pancreatic ductal adenocarcinoma.

