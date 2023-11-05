Reuter James Wealth Management LLC Has $1.30 Million Position in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Reuter James Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Free Report) by 8.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 18,491 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,733 shares during the period. Southern makes up 1.6% of Reuter James Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Reuter James Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Southern were worth $1,299,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SO. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Southern during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $435,979,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Southern during the 4th quarter valued at about $369,131,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its position in shares of Southern by 586.3% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 5,564,201 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $387,157,000 after acquiring an additional 4,753,465 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of Southern by 162.4% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,572,373 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $457,306,000 after acquiring an additional 4,067,395 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Southern by 150.3% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 5,617,965 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $390,896,000 after acquiring an additional 3,373,118 shares in the last quarter. 62.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Southern

In other Southern news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.70, for a total value of $348,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 126,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,801,994.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Martin Bernard Davis sold 1,490 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.05, for a total transaction of $99,904.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 72,756 shares in the company, valued at $4,878,289.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.70, for a total value of $348,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 126,284 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,801,994.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 21,490 shares of company stock valued at $1,459,055. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH assumed coverage on Southern in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $72.00 target price for the company. Guggenheim cut their target price on Southern from $80.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Southern from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $67.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Southern from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Southern from $69.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.00.

Southern Price Performance

Shares of SO stock opened at $70.39 on Friday. The Southern Company has a 12 month low of $58.85 and a 12 month high of $75.80. The firm has a market cap of $76.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.41, a PEG ratio of 4.87 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $67.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.73.

Southern (NYSE:SO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.05. Southern had a net margin of 11.56% and a return on equity of 9.98%. The firm had revenue of $5.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.47 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.07 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that The Southern Company will post 3.6 EPS for the current year.

Southern Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 20th will be paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.98%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 17th. Southern’s payout ratio is 101.08%.

About Southern

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through three segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, gas distribution operations, and gas pipeline investments operations.

