Reuter James Wealth Management LLC Acquires 609 Shares of OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE)

Reuter James Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE – Free Report) by 2.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,906 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 609 shares during the quarter. OGE Energy makes up approximately 1.0% of Reuter James Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Reuter James Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in OGE Energy were worth $858,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of OGE Energy by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,046,611 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $905,595,000 after purchasing an additional 345,949 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of OGE Energy by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,674,150 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $753,780,000 after acquiring an additional 294,759 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in OGE Energy by 98,211.5% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,361,568 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $291,150,000 after acquiring an additional 7,354,080 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in OGE Energy by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,122,492 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $259,686,000 after purchasing an additional 103,185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ClearBridge Investments Ltd raised its position in OGE Energy by 31.1% in the first quarter. ClearBridge Investments Ltd now owns 6,610,075 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $248,935,000 after purchasing an additional 1,567,512 shares during the last quarter. 66.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on OGE shares. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reduced their target price on shares of OGE Energy from $39.00 to $36.00 in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Guggenheim cut their price objective on OGE Energy from $36.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. UBS Group cut their price objective on OGE Energy from $35.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of OGE Energy from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of OGE Energy in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.29.

OGE Energy Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE OGE opened at $35.25 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.06 billion, a PE ratio of 16.95, a P/E/G ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 0.73. OGE Energy Corp. has a 12-month low of $31.25 and a 12-month high of $41.00. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

OGE Energy (NYSE:OGE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.44. OGE Energy had a net margin of 14.86% and a return on equity of 9.55%. The business had revenue of $605.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $784.27 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.36 earnings per share. OGE Energy’s revenue was down 24.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that OGE Energy Corp. will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

OGE Energy Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 10th were paid a dividend of $0.4182 per share. This is an increase from OGE Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $1.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 6th. OGE Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 80.29%.

OGE Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

OGE Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy and energy services provider that offers physical delivery and related services in the United States. It operates through Electric Company Operations and Natural Gas Midstream segments. The company generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric energy.

