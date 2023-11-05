Reuter James Wealth Management LLC Purchases 2,658 Shares of TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP)

Reuter James Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP – Free Report) (TSE:TRP) by 16.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,817 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,658 shares during the period. Reuter James Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in TC Energy were worth $760,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of TC Energy in the second quarter valued at $2,243,924,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in TC Energy by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 33,256,822 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,876,349,000 after buying an additional 993,965 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in TC Energy by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 19,367,269 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $782,643,000 after purchasing an additional 1,594,538 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in TC Energy by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 15,586,421 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $606,468,000 after purchasing an additional 814,017 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd grew its holdings in TC Energy by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd now owns 13,588,544 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $549,805,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200,975 shares during the period. 73.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get TC Energy alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TRP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet lowered shares of TC Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. CIBC cut TC Energy from a “sector outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of TC Energy in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wolfe Research upgraded TC Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of TC Energy in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.17.

TC Energy Stock Performance

Shares of TRP opened at $36.51 on Friday. TC Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $32.51 and a 12 month high of $49.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.71, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.86.

TC Energy Profile

(Free Report)

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through five segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines; U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines; Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines; Liquids Pipelines; and Power and Energy Solutions. The company builds and operates a network of 93,700 kilometers of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP – Free Report) (TSE:TRP).

Receive News & Ratings for TC Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TC Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.