Reuter James Wealth Management LLC Acquires 2,498 Shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Reuter James Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report) by 15.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,078 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,498 shares during the quarter. Reuter James Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $630,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Aspire Private Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at $22,279,837,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC bought a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Thompson Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 82.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 899 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.40% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at U.S. Bancorp

In related news, insider James B. Kelligrew purchased 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Sunday, August 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $54.40 per share, with a total value of $27,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 940 shares in the company, valued at $51,136. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider James B. Kelligrew bought 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Sunday, August 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $54.40 per share, for a total transaction of $27,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 940 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,136. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Timothy A. Welsh sold 13,816 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.79, for a total transaction of $549,738.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 119,058 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,737,317.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 654 shares of company stock valued at $30,148 and have sold 39,842 shares valued at $1,584,149. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of USB stock opened at $35.49 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $54.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.56, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s fifty day moving average is $33.68 and its 200 day moving average is $33.92. U.S. Bancorp has a twelve month low of $27.27 and a twelve month high of $49.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.09. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 14.39% and a return on equity of 15.80%. The business had revenue of $7.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.18 earnings per share. U.S. Bancorp’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

U.S. Bancorp Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th were issued a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.41%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 28th. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.14%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

USB has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $41.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $62.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Bank of America lowered their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $45.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, HSBC began coverage on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.76.

U.S. Bancorp Company Profile

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

