JFS Wealth Advisors LLC Has $1.80 Million Stock Position in Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV)

JFS Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV – Free Report) by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 54,678 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,016 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dimensional International Value ETF were worth $1,796,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of DFIV. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Dimensional International Value ETF by 38.9% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,068,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,056,000 after buying an additional 2,257,885 shares during the period. CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Dimensional International Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $66,659,000. Cerity Partners LLC increased its holdings in Dimensional International Value ETF by 17,086.1% during the 1st quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 1,876,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,487,000 after purchasing an additional 1,865,805 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in Dimensional International Value ETF by 28.0% during the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 5,427,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,924,000 after purchasing an additional 1,187,958 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in Dimensional International Value ETF by 6,036.2% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,149,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,054,000 after purchasing an additional 1,130,949 shares in the last quarter.

Dimensional International Value ETF Trading Up 1.0 %

DFIV stock opened at $32.32 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.55 billion, a PE ratio of 8.34 and a beta of 0.79. Dimensional International Value ETF has a 1 year low of $28.17 and a 1 year high of $34.54. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $32.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.87.

About Dimensional International Value ETF

The Dimensional International Value ETF (DFIV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA (net div.) index. The fund is an actively managed fund that provides exposure to large value stocks from developed markets while minimizing federal taxes on performance returns. DFIV was launched on Apr 16, 1999 and is managed by Dimensional.

