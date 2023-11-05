Reuter James Wealth Management LLC Has $418,000 Holdings in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Reuter James Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Free Report) by 2.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,042 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 55 shares during the quarter. Reuter James Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $418,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ADSK. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Autodesk by 495.2% during the 1st quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 125 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. raised its stake in Autodesk by 342.9% during the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 155 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC raised its holdings in Autodesk by 140.6% in the 1st quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 166 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Autodesk in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Avalon Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Autodesk during the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. 87.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Rebecca Pearce sold 115 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $25,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,028,540. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Andrew Anagnost sold 22,318 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.90, for a total transaction of $4,952,364.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 99,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,040,661.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Rebecca Pearce sold 115 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $25,300.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,028,540. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 29,917 shares of company stock valued at $6,599,720 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently commented on ADSK shares. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $261.00 target price (down from $277.00) on shares of Autodesk in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. TheStreet cut shares of Autodesk from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Autodesk from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. Barclays upped their price objective on Autodesk from $225.00 to $233.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Autodesk from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Autodesk currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $235.11.

Autodesk Price Performance

ADSK opened at $203.98 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73. Autodesk, Inc. has a one year low of $179.61 and a one year high of $233.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.46. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $209.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $205.74.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 23rd. The software company reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.18. Autodesk had a return on equity of 90.61% and a net margin of 16.77%. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.04 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Autodesk, Inc. will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Autodesk Company Profile

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment technology solutions worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BuildingConnected, a SaaS preconstruction solution; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

Featured Stories

