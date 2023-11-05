Reuter James Wealth Management LLC Purchases 2,554 Shares of Vodafone Group Public Limited (NASDAQ:VOD)

Reuter James Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vodafone Group Public Limited (NASDAQ:VOD – Free Report) by 19.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,416 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after buying an additional 2,554 shares during the period. Reuter James Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vodafone Group Public were worth $146,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vodafone Group Public during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Vodafone Group Public during the 1st quarter valued at $19,143,360,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vodafone Group Public by 41.0% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,295 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 958 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in Vodafone Group Public during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp boosted its stake in Vodafone Group Public by 47.0% during the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 4,668 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,493 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 7.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Vodafone Group Public alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have commented on VOD. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Vodafone Group Public from $13.70 to $14.45 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. StockNews.com upgraded Vodafone Group Public from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $103.89.

Vodafone Group Public Price Performance

NASDAQ VOD opened at $9.75 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The business’s fifty day moving average is $9.50 and its 200 day moving average is $9.77. Vodafone Group Public Limited has a fifty-two week low of $8.93 and a fifty-two week high of $12.65.

About Vodafone Group Public

(Free Report)

Vodafone Group Public Limited Company provides telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. It offers mobile connectivity services comprising end-to-end services for mobile voice and data, messaging, device management, BYOx, and telecoms management, as well as professional and consulting services; and fixed line connectivity, such as fixed voice and data, broadband, software-defined networks, managed WAN, LAN, ethernet, and satellite; and financial services, as well as business and merchant services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vodafone Group Public Limited (NASDAQ:VOD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vodafone Group Public Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vodafone Group Public and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.