Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) Shares Sold by Reuter James Wealth Management LLC

Reuter James Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 18.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 918 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 209 shares during the quarter. Reuter James Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $207,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Field & Main Bank increased its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 107.3% in the 2nd quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 114 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the period. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE increased its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 357.1% in the 1st quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE now owns 128 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in Lowe’s Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new position in Lowe’s Companies in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, AXS Investments LLC increased its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 24.5% in the 1st quarter. AXS Investments LLC now owns 285 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. 71.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LOW has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $235.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $240.00 to $235.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $270.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $278.00 to $289.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lowe’s Companies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $243.96.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Janice Dupre sold 5,380 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.28, for a total transaction of $1,244,286.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 24,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,600,676.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Janice Dupre sold 5,380 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.28, for a total transaction of $1,244,286.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 24,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,600,676.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Joseph Michael Mcfarland sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.53, for a total transaction of $1,001,385.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,368,562.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Lowe’s Companies Trading Up 0.3 %

NYSE:LOW opened at $194.94 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $112.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.07. The company’s 50-day moving average is $208.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $213.92. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $178.30 and a 12-month high of $237.21.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 22nd. The home improvement retailer reported $4.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.49 by $0.07. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 6.48% and a negative return on equity of 58.56%. The company had revenue of $24.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.97 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.67 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lowe’s Companies Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 25th will be paid a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 24th. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.31%.

Lowe’s Companies Company Profile

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

Further Reading

