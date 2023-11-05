Petredis Investment Advisors LLC Has $9.34 Million Stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Petredis Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 0.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 46,949 shares of the company’s stock after selling 333 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF makes up 1.3% of Petredis Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Petredis Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $9,338,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Provident Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 115.7% in the 2nd quarter. Provident Wealth Management LLC now owns 151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the period. Finally, Alaska Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000.
Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance
NYSEARCA VB opened at $187.37 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $189.04 and a 200-day moving average of $192.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 1.14. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $174.84 and a 52 week high of $210.00.
Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Company Profile
The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.
