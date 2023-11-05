Petredis Investment Advisors LLC Buys New Stake in SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:BILS)

Petredis Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:BILS – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 228,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,717,000. SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF comprises approximately 3.1% of Petredis Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Petredis Investment Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.96% of SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BILS. Northwest Capital Management Inc purchased a new position in SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF by 103.3% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF in the third quarter valued at $40,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. boosted its stake in SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF by 36.7% in the first quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $50,000.
SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF Stock Performance
NYSEARCA BILS opened at $99.10 on Friday. SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF has a 1 year low of $99.02 and a 1 year high of $99.62. The company has a fifty day moving average of $99.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $99.26.
SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF Profile
The SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF (BILS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of US Treasury bills with maturities between 3-12 months. BILS was launched on Sep 23, 2020 and is managed by State Street.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF
- What is the FTSE 100 index?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 10/30 – 11/3
- 3 REITs to Buy and Hold for the Long Term
- Shocking uranium play that hedge funds kept hidden
- What is a Non-Fungible Token (NFT)? Definition and How it Works
- Dependable dividends: Why utility stocks are on fire
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BILS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:BILS – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.