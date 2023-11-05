Petredis Investment Advisors LLC Buys New Stake in SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:BILS)

Petredis Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:BILS – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 228,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,717,000. SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF comprises approximately 3.1% of Petredis Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Petredis Investment Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.96% of SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BILS. Northwest Capital Management Inc purchased a new position in SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF by 103.3% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF in the third quarter valued at $40,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. boosted its stake in SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF by 36.7% in the first quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $50,000.

Get SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF alerts:

SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA BILS opened at $99.10 on Friday. SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF has a 1 year low of $99.02 and a 1 year high of $99.62. The company has a fifty day moving average of $99.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $99.26.

SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF Profile

The SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF (BILS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of US Treasury bills with maturities between 3-12 months. BILS was launched on Sep 23, 2020 and is managed by State Street.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BILS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:BILS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.