Coastline Trust Co Decreases Stock Position in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

Coastline Trust Co reduced its position in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Free Report) by 42.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,965 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 2,950 shares during the period. Coastline Trust Co’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $337,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Manitou Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Amphenol in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new position in Amphenol in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC purchased a new position in Amphenol in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,688,000,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Amphenol during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management raised its stake in Amphenol by 102.8% during the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 436 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. 93.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider William J. Doherty sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.57, for a total value of $4,428,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 2.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have weighed in on APH. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Amphenol from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Amphenol from $89.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Amphenol from $80.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Amphenol from $101.00 to $97.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Amphenol from $88.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $93.25.

Amphenol Trading Up 2.0 %

Shares of APH stock opened at $84.77 on Friday. Amphenol Co. has a 1 year low of $72.00 and a 1 year high of $90.28. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $83.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $82.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The company has a market cap of $50.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.35, a PEG ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 1.26.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The electronics maker reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $3.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.10 billion. Amphenol had a net margin of 15.41% and a return on equity of 24.57%. Amphenol’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.80 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Amphenol Co. will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Amphenol Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 19th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 18th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.04%. This is an increase from Amphenol’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.10%.

Amphenol Company Profile

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

Further Reading

