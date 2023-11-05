Coastline Trust Co Has $312,000 Stock Holdings in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

Coastline Trust Co lessened its stake in shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Free Report) by 19.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,959 shares of the company’s stock after selling 472 shares during the quarter. Coastline Trust Co’s holdings in Clorox were worth $312,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Clorox by 1.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,685,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,041,661,000 after acquiring an additional 185,012 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Clorox by 2.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,463,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,497,427,000 after acquiring an additional 195,348 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Clorox by 3.8% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,725,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $430,349,000 after acquiring an additional 100,920 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in Clorox by 5.1% during the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 2,583,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $408,878,000 after acquiring an additional 124,644 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Clorox by 1.1% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,931,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,515,000 after acquiring an additional 21,058 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Clorox alerts:

Clorox Price Performance

CLX stock opened at $125.55 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $134.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $150.66. The stock has a market cap of $15.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 184.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.35. The Clorox Company has a 1 year low of $114.68 and a 1 year high of $178.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.38, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.59.

Clorox Announces Dividend

Clorox ( NYSE:CLX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.69. Clorox had a net margin of 1.22% and a return on equity of 165.12%. The business had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.93 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that The Clorox Company will post 4.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 25th will be issued a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 24th. Clorox’s payout ratio is 705.89%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Clorox news, CFO Kevin B. Jacobsen sold 3,346 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.82, for a total transaction of $538,103.72. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 23,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,734,883.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently commented on CLX. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Clorox from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $120.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Clorox from $145.00 to $120.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of Clorox from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Clorox in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $146.00 target price for the company. Finally, Raymond James cut shares of Clorox from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $141.33.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Clorox

Clorox Profile

(Free Report)

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brands; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro and Clorox Healthcare brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brands in the United States.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Clorox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clorox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.