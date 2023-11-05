Coastline Trust Co Invests $295,000 in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM)

Coastline Trust Co bought a new position in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,295 shares of the medical device company’s stock, valued at approximately $295,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of DexCom by 20.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 75,640 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $9,720,000 after buying an additional 13,100 shares in the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in DexCom during the 1st quarter valued at $287,000. Summit Trail Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in DexCom during the 2nd quarter valued at $604,000. Financial Counselors Inc. increased its holdings in DexCom by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 27,189 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $3,159,000 after purchasing an additional 615 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in DexCom during the 1st quarter valued at $540,000. 93.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get DexCom alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other DexCom news, EVP Sadie Stern sold 392 shares of DexCom stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.71, for a total transaction of $43,398.32. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 81,682 shares in the company, valued at $9,043,014.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other DexCom news, EVP Sadie Stern sold 392 shares of DexCom stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.71, for a total transaction of $43,398.32. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 81,682 shares in the company, valued at $9,043,014.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jereme M. Sylvain sold 1,844 shares of DexCom stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.38, for a total value of $192,476.72. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 72,867 shares in the company, valued at $7,605,857.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 6,125 shares of company stock worth $600,186. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DXCM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler raised their price target on DexCom from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on DexCom from $153.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on DexCom from $160.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on DexCom from $154.00 to $131.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on DexCom from $155.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, DexCom presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $130.93.

Get Our Latest Research Report on DXCM

DexCom Stock Up 4.0 %

NASDAQ:DXCM opened at $97.46 on Friday. DexCom, Inc. has a 12-month low of $74.75 and a 12-month high of $139.55. The company has a quick ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 107.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.13. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $91.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $111.52.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The medical device company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $975.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $939.64 million. DexCom had a return on equity of 25.05% and a net margin of 11.08%. The firm’s revenue was up 26.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.28 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that DexCom, Inc. will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current year.

DexCom Profile

(Free Report)

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company provides its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include Dexcom G6 and Dexcom G7, integrated CGM systems for diabetes management; Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system; Dexcom Real-Time API, which enables authorized third-party software developers to integrate real-time CGM data into their digital health apps and devices; and Dexcom ONE, that is designed to replace finger stick blood glucose testing for diabetes treatment decisions.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DXCM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for DexCom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DexCom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.