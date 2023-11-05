Coastline Trust Co Decreases Holdings in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Coastline Trust Co cut its stake in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Free Report) by 10.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,185 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 465 shares during the period. Coastline Trust Co’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $399,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 in the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Cypress Capital Group increased its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 63,778 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $6,466,000 after purchasing an additional 7,245 shares in the last quarter. Marion Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Marion Wealth Management now owns 12,510 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,193,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 in the 2nd quarter worth $1,793,000. Finally, Centric Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. Centric Wealth Management now owns 21,931 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,223,000 after purchasing an additional 1,914 shares in the last quarter. 71.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Phillips 66 Stock Down 1.1 %

PSX opened at $116.79 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $116.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $106.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a market capitalization of $52.01 billion, a PE ratio of 7.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.34. Phillips 66 has a 52 week low of $89.74 and a 52 week high of $125.19.

Phillips 66 Announces Dividend

Phillips 66 ( NYSE:PSX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The oil and gas company reported $4.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.78 by ($0.15). Phillips 66 had a net margin of 5.05% and a return on equity of 23.08%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $6.46 EPS. Analysts forecast that Phillips 66 will post 15.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 17th will be given a dividend of $1.05 per share. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 16th. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio is 25.33%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Brian Mandell sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.84, for a total transaction of $335,520.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,451 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,195,079.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Chairman Greg C. Garland sold 169,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.44, for a total value of $18,877,936.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 662,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $73,814,067.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Brian Mandell sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.84, for a total transaction of $335,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,451 shares in the company, valued at $5,195,079.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 360,648 shares of company stock worth $41,396,371. 4.57% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on PSX shares. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Phillips 66 from $133.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $130.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 8th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Phillips 66 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $125.00 target price on shares of Phillips 66 in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of Phillips 66 from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $146.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $130.94.

Phillips 66 Company Profile

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

