Coastline Trust Co Takes Position in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN)

Coastline Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,175 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $416,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Align Technology by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd now owns 520 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $184,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in shares of Align Technology by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,202 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $886,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Align Technology by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,189 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $731,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems raised its stake in shares of Align Technology by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 5,744 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,919,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Graypoint LLC raised its stake in shares of Align Technology by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 957 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $338,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. 87.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Align Technology Trading Up 2.7 %

ALGN opened at $197.44 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $15.11 billion, a PE ratio of 41.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.58. Align Technology, Inc. has a 1 year low of $174.13 and a 1 year high of $413.20. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $292.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $317.99.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ALGN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. OTR Global raised Align Technology from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Align Technology from $400.00 to $320.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Align Technology from $367.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Align Technology from $370.00 to $290.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Align Technology from $385.00 to $406.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Align Technology currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $336.60.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Joseph M. Hogan acquired 5,319 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 31st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $188.00 per share, for a total transaction of $999,972.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 203,470 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,252,360. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Align Technology

Align Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners, and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists in the United States, Switzerland, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Clear Aligner; and Imaging Systems and CAD/CAM Services (Systems and Services).

