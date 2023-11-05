Coastline Trust Co Takes Position in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN)

Coastline Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,175 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $416,000.
Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Align Technology by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd now owns 520 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $184,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in shares of Align Technology by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,202 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $886,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Align Technology by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,189 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $731,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems raised its stake in shares of Align Technology by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 5,744 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,919,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Graypoint LLC raised its stake in shares of Align Technology by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 957 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $338,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. 87.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Align Technology Trading Up 2.7 %
ALGN opened at $197.44 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $15.11 billion, a PE ratio of 41.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.58. Align Technology, Inc. has a 1 year low of $174.13 and a 1 year high of $413.20. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $292.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $317.99.
In other news, CEO Joseph M. Hogan acquired 5,319 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 31st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $188.00 per share, for a total transaction of $999,972.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 203,470 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,252,360. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Align Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners, and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists in the United States, Switzerland, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Clear Aligner; and Imaging Systems and CAD/CAM Services (Systems and Services).
