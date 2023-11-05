NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) Shares Sold by Twin Capital Management Inc.

Twin Capital Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP – Free Report) by 2.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 5,877 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 155 shares during the quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in NetApp were worth $449,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in NetApp by 7.5% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,845 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp boosted its holdings in NetApp by 6.8% in the second quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 25,077 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $1,916,000 after purchasing an additional 1,594 shares in the last quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP acquired a new position in NetApp in the second quarter valued at approximately $245,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in NetApp by 0.7% in the second quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 29,342 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $2,242,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in NetApp in the second quarter valued at approximately $4,227,000. 90.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective on shares of NetApp in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on NetApp from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on NetApp from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on NetApp from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 21st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded NetApp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.84.

NetApp Trading Up 1.6 %

NASDAQ:NTAP opened at $75.90 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $75.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $73.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.73, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.28. NetApp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $58.08 and a 1 year high of $80.53.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 23rd. The data storage provider reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.41 billion. NetApp had a return on equity of 85.69% and a net margin of 19.49%. NetApp’s revenue was down 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.97 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that NetApp, Inc. will post 4.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NetApp Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 6th were issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 5th. NetApp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.17%.

Insider Buying and Selling at NetApp

In other NetApp news, CEO George Kurian sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.26, for a total value of $343,170.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 267,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,409,921.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Robert Parks sold 9,113 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.90, for a total transaction of $691,676.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO George Kurian sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.26, for a total value of $343,170.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 267,636 shares in the company, valued at $20,409,921.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 76,489 shares of company stock valued at $5,909,145. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

NetApp Profile

NetApp, Inc provides cloud-led and data-centric services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. It operates in two segments, Hybrid Cloud and Public Could. The company offers intelligent data management software, such as NetApp ONTAP, NetApp Snapshot, NetApp SnapCenter Backup Management, NetApp SnapMirror Data Replication, NetApp SnapLock Data Compliance, and storage infrastructure solutions, including NetApp All-Flash FAS series, NetApp Fabric Attached Storage, NetApp E/EF series, and NetApp StorageGRID.

