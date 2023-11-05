Parallel Advisors LLC Raises Stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH)

Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH – Free Report) by 8.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,057 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 792 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $657,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CTSH. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 98.1% in the first quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 410 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Bank & Trust Co purchased a new position in Cognizant Technology Solutions in the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Cognizant Technology Solutions in the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 272.1% in the second quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 573 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 419 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management lifted its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 113.8% in the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 682 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 363 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CTSH opened at $66.27 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a current ratio of 2.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s fifty day moving average is $68.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.97. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a 1 year low of $51.44 and a 1 year high of $72.71.

Cognizant Technology Solutions ( NASDAQ:CTSH Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The information technology service provider reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $4.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.91 billion. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a net margin of 10.75% and a return on equity of 17.63%. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.17 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 4.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 21st will be paid a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 20th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.75%. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.22%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on CTSH shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $68.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $78.00 to $73.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Citigroup upgraded shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $72.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $77.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cognizant Technology Solutions presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.87.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Financial Services; Health Sciences; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology.

