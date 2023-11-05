Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX) Issues FY23 Earnings Guidance

Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX – Get Free Report) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.30-2.50 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $2.60. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.92-5.02 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5.02 billion.

Tempur Sealy International Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:TPX opened at $39.05 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.69. Tempur Sealy International has a 52 week low of $27.35 and a 52 week high of $47.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.86. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $42.39 and a 200 day moving average of $41.10.

Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.24 billion. Tempur Sealy International had a net margin of 7.95% and a return on equity of 444.08%. Tempur Sealy International’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.58 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Tempur Sealy International will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tempur Sealy International Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 16th will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 15th. Tempur Sealy International’s payout ratio is presently 19.91%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on TPX shares. UBS Group reduced their price target on Tempur Sealy International from $58.00 to $54.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $34.00 to $39.00 in a report on Monday, July 17th. Wedbush dropped their price objective on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $47.33.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Evelyn S. Dilsaver sold 5,304 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.75, for a total transaction of $232,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 143,938 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,297,287.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Evelyn S. Dilsaver sold 5,304 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.75, for a total transaction of $232,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 143,938 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,297,287.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Hansbart Wijnand sold 28,834 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.51, for a total transaction of $1,225,733.34. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 15,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $668,002.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 134,138 shares of company stock worth $6,018,783 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 5.18% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Tempur Sealy International

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new stake in shares of Tempur Sealy International in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $581,000. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 208,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,344,000 after buying an additional 2,391 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its stake in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 31,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,255,000 after buying an additional 2,835 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Tempur Sealy International in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $521,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Tempur Sealy International in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $531,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.86% of the company’s stock.

About Tempur Sealy International

Tempur Sealy International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes bedding products in the United States and internationally. It provides mattresses, foundations and adjustable foundations, and adjustable bases, as well as other products comprising pillows, mattress covers, sheets, cushions, and various other accessories and comfort products under the Tempur-Pedic, Sealy, Stearns & Foster, and Cocoon by Sealy brand names.

Featured Stories

