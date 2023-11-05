Royce & Associates LP Has $36.96 Million Position in Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC)

Royce & Associates LP lowered its stake in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC – Free Report) by 1.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 621,759 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 8,505 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP owned about 1.10% of Kulicke and Soffa Industries worth $36,964,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of KLIC. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 21,762 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,219,000 after buying an additional 2,368 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries in the 1st quarter valued at $602,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 46.5% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 31,834 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,783,000 after purchasing an additional 10,110 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 150,077 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $8,407,000 after purchasing an additional 10,932 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 59,215 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,317,000 after purchasing an additional 1,190 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.49% of the company’s stock.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries Price Performance

Shares of KLIC opened at $45.18 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.55 billion, a PE ratio of 26.89 and a beta of 1.41. Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $40.20 and a one year high of $60.20. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $47.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.31.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries Dividend Announcement

Kulicke and Soffa Industries ( NASDAQ:KLIC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The semiconductor company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.23. Kulicke and Soffa Industries had a net margin of 11.94% and a return on equity of 12.34%. The firm had revenue of $190.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $190.08 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.09 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 48.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 21st were issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 20th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.68%. Kulicke and Soffa Industries’s payout ratio is 45.24%.

Insider Transactions at Kulicke and Soffa Industries

In other news, SVP Robert Nestor Chylak sold 4,084 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.88, for a total transaction of $199,625.92. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 19,609 shares in the company, valued at approximately $958,487.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Robert Nestor Chylak sold 4,084 shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.88, for a total transaction of $199,625.92. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 19,609 shares in the company, valued at approximately $958,487.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Fusen Ernie Chen sold 30,000 shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.11, for a total transaction of $1,413,300.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,094,380 shares in the company, valued at $51,556,241.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

KLIC has been the subject of several analyst reports. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Craig Hallum lowered shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries Profile

Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells capital equipment and tools used to assemble semiconductor devices. It operates through two segments, Capital Equipment, and Aftermarket Products and Services (APS). The company manufactures and sells advanced displays; die-transfer, flip-chip, and TCB advanced packaging products; ball bonder, die-attach, electronics assembly, lithography, wafer-level bonder, and wedge bonder products; consumables, such as capillaries, dicing blades, and wedge bonds; and auto offline programming, KNet PLUS, and new product introduction/manufacturing execution system software products.

Featured Articles

