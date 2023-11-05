Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX) Shares Bought by Royce & Associates LP

Royce & Associates LP grew its position in shares of Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 689,602 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,531 shares during the quarter. Royce & Associates LP owned about 0.40% of Cognex worth $38,632,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Aviva PLC raised its stake in shares of Cognex by 94.3% during the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 40,215 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,993,000 after purchasing an additional 19,514 shares in the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC raised its stake in shares of Cognex by 8.1% during the second quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC now owns 1,529,743 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $85,696,000 after purchasing an additional 115,057 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its stake in shares of Cognex by 5.4% during the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 27,400 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,535,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Cognex by 19.6% during the second quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 24,640 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,380,000 after purchasing an additional 4,045 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lmcg Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Cognex by 4.8% during the second quarter. Lmcg Investments LLC now owns 76,036 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $4,260,000 after purchasing an additional 3,510 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Cognex alerts:

Cognex Trading Up 2.9 %

NASDAQ CGNX opened at $36.26 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $41.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.51. The company has a market cap of $6.24 billion, a PE ratio of 39.85 and a beta of 1.53. Cognex Co. has a 1 year low of $34.28 and a 1 year high of $59.51.

Cognex Increases Dividend

Cognex ( NASDAQ:CGNX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.13. Cognex had a return on equity of 8.90% and a net margin of 17.87%. The company had revenue of $242.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $230.99 million. Research analysts forecast that Cognex Co. will post 0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 16th. This is a boost from Cognex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. Cognex’s payout ratio is 30.77%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CGNX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Cognex in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on shares of Cognex from $55.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Cognex in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Cognex from $47.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Cognex in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.09.

Read Our Latest Report on Cognex

Cognex Company Profile

(Free Report)

Cognex Corporation provides machine vision products that capture and analyze visual information to automate manufacturing and distribution tasks worldwide. Its machine vision products are used to automate the manufacturing and tracking of discrete items, including mobile phones, electric vehicle batteries, and e-commerce packages by locating, identifying, inspecting, and measuring them during the manufacturing or distribution process.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CGNX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cognex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cognex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.