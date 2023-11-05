Royce & Associates LP Has $38.86 Million Stake in Colliers International Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CIGI)

Royce & Associates LP lifted its position in shares of Colliers International Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CIGI – Free Report) (TSE:CIGI) by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 395,788 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 33,223 shares during the quarter. Royce & Associates LP owned approximately 0.86% of Colliers International Group worth $38,862,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CIGI. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Colliers International Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $6,817,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Colliers International Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $51,000. Barclays PLC acquired a new position in Colliers International Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $664,000. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. lifted its holdings in Colliers International Group by 26.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. now owns 7,577 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $744,000 after buying an additional 1,603 shares during the period. Finally, Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in Colliers International Group by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. now owns 157,892 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,512,000 after buying an additional 3,548 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CIGI opened at $95.87 on Friday. Colliers International Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $83.38 and a twelve month high of $129.95. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $100.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $100.53. The company has a market capitalization of $4.41 billion, a PE ratio of 639.13 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31.

Colliers International Group ( NASDAQ:CIGI Get Free Report ) (TSE:CIGI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by ($0.14). Colliers International Group had a return on equity of 47.47% and a net margin of 0.17%. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Colliers International Group Inc. will post 6.43 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have commented on CIGI. National Bankshares cut their target price on Colliers International Group from $131.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Scotiabank cut their target price on Colliers International Group from $130.00 to $122.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on Colliers International Group in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Colliers International Group from $130.00 to $121.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Colliers International Group from $131.00 to $107.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $127.44.

Colliers International Group Inc provides commercial real estate professional and investment management services to corporate and institutional clients in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers transaction brokerage services, including sales, leasing, and debt finance services, as well as landlord and tenant representation services; capital markets and investment services; and mortgage investment banking services.

