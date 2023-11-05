Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN) Shares Sold by Royce & Associates LP

Royce & Associates LP decreased its stake in shares of Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,405,459 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 24,917 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP’s holdings in Huntsman were worth $37,976,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. McIlrath & Eck LLC increased its stake in Huntsman by 84.3% during the 1st quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 901 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 412 shares during the period. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. acquired a new position in Huntsman during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Caldwell Sutter Capital Inc. acquired a new position in Huntsman during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new position in Huntsman during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in Huntsman by 143.5% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,288 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 759 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.44% of the company’s stock.

Huntsman Stock Up 3.8 %

NYSE:HUN opened at $24.14 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $24.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.48 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Huntsman Co. has a 1-year low of $22.14 and a 1-year high of $33.46.

Huntsman Announces Dividend

Huntsman ( NYSE:HUN Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The basic materials company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.56 billion. Huntsman had a net margin of 1.27% and a return on equity of 2.85%. Huntsman’s revenue for the quarter was down 25.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.71 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Huntsman Co. will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.2375 per share. This represents a $0.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. Huntsman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 206.52%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on HUN shares. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Huntsman from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. TheStreet lowered shares of Huntsman from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, September 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Huntsman from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Huntsman in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Huntsman from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.58.

Huntsman Profile

Huntsman Corporation manufactures and sells diversified organic chemical products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, and Advanced Materials. The Polyurethanes segment offers polyurethane chemicals, including methyl diphenyl diisocyanate, polyether and polyester polyols, and thermoplastic polyurethane.

