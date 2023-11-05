Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. Buys 411 Shares of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF (BATS:VUSB)

Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF (BATS:VUSB – Free Report) by 3.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,841 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 411 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF were worth $631,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. TruWealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,601,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,877,000 after acquiring an additional 37,620 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management raised its holdings in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 1,388,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,259,000 after buying an additional 55,908 shares during the period. Avion Wealth raised its holdings in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF by 142.9% during the 1st quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 1,329,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,155,000 after buying an additional 782,182 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,919,000. Finally, Grant Street Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. now owns 971,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,827,000 after buying an additional 85,970 shares during the period.

Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VUSB stock opened at $49.12 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $49.11 and its 200 day moving average is $49.12.

Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.196 per share. This is an increase from Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 2nd.

The Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF (VUSB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund actively invests in investment grade securities while aiming to maintain a dollar-weighted average maturity of 0 to 2 years. VUSB was launched on Apr 5, 2021 and is managed by Vanguard.

