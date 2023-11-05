Oak Ridge Investments LLC Sells 1,429 Shares of CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW)

Oak Ridge Investments LLC lessened its position in shares of CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW – Free Report) by 22.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,031 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 1,429 shares during the period. Oak Ridge Investments LLC’s holdings in CDW were worth $923,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in CDW. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of CDW by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,096 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $935,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CDW by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 1,350 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of CDW by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 705 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CDW by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,672 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $490,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of CDW by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 4,857 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $891,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.04% of the company’s stock.

CDW Stock Performance

Shares of CDW stock opened at $209.46 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.08 billion, a PE ratio of 26.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.11. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $206.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $189.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.13. CDW Co. has a 12 month low of $160.66 and a 12 month high of $215.81.

CDW Increases Dividend

CDW ( NASDAQ:CDW Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The information technology services provider reported $2.43 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $5.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.39 billion. CDW had a net margin of 5.03% and a return on equity of 78.15%. Analysts forecast that CDW Co. will post 9.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 24th will be paid a $0.62 dividend. This is a positive change from CDW’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 22nd. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.18%. CDW’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.46%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CDW in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of CDW from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of CDW in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $237.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of CDW from $230.00 to $216.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of CDW from $216.00 to $219.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, CDW has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $213.20.

About CDW

CDW Corporation provides information technology (IT) solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products and services, as well as integrated IT solutions, including on-premise, hybrid, and cloud capabilities across hybrid infrastructure, digital experience, and security.

