Oak Ridge Investments LLC Reduces Holdings in Regal Rexnord Co. (NYSE:RRX)

Oak Ridge Investments LLC reduced its stake in Regal Rexnord Co. (NYSE:RRX – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,063 shares of the company’s stock after selling 149 shares during the quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC’s holdings in Regal Rexnord were worth $1,241,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fiera Capital Corp grew its holdings in Regal Rexnord by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 307,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,279,000 after buying an additional 9,461 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Regal Rexnord by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 19,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,986,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Regal Rexnord by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 134,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,861,000 after purchasing an additional 2,829 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Regal Rexnord by 15.1% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,674,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,220,808,000 after purchasing an additional 1,140,696 shares during the last quarter. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Regal Rexnord in the 1st quarter valued at $666,000. 96.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Regal Rexnord Stock Performance

Shares of Regal Rexnord stock opened at $105.91 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $139.82 and a 200 day moving average of $142.88. Regal Rexnord Co. has a 12 month low of $97.18 and a 12 month high of $166.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -588.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 2.58 and a quick ratio of 1.37.

Regal Rexnord Dividend Announcement

Regal Rexnord ( NYSE:RRX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by ($0.40). Regal Rexnord had a negative net margin of 0.20% and a positive return on equity of 9.92%. The firm had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.73 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.66 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 24.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Regal Rexnord Co. will post 9.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. Regal Rexnord’s payout ratio is presently -777.78%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Regal Rexnord in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. KeyCorp decreased their price target on Regal Rexnord from $184.00 to $148.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. TheStreet lowered Regal Rexnord from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of Regal Rexnord in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Regal Rexnord from $184.00 to $211.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $186.00.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP John Avampato sold 8,427 shares of Regal Rexnord stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.83, for a total value of $1,279,471.41. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 12,953 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,966,653.99. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

About Regal Rexnord

Regal Rexnord Corporation manufactures and sells industrial powertrain solutions, power transmission components, electric motors and electronic controls, air moving products, and specialty electrical components and systems worldwide. It operates in four segments: Commercial Systems, Industrial Systems, Climate Solutions, and Motion Control Solutions.

