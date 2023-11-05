Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. Has $780,000 Stock Holdings in Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP)

Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. cut its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP – Free Report) (TSE:CP) by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,655 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 664 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc.’s holdings in Canadian Pacific Kansas City were worth $780,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 193.9% during the first quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 338 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 750.0% in the fourth quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 340 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Motco acquired a new stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Sittner & Nelson LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 67.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City stock opened at $74.32 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $74.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $78.03. Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited has a one year low of $68.92 and a one year high of $85.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market cap of $69.25 billion, a PE ratio of 22.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.04.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City ( NYSE:CP Get Free Report ) (TSE:CP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The transportation company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.01. Canadian Pacific Kansas City had a return on equity of 8.45% and a net margin of 37.10%. The firm had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.49 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited will post 2.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.1384 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $0.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.74%. Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.22%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CP. StockNews.com raised Canadian Pacific Kansas City from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $133.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Barclays cut their price objective on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $89.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. CSFB raised their price objective on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $87.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price target on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $91.00 to $83.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Canadian Pacific Kansas City has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $98.22.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

