Oak Ridge Investments LLC Trims Stake in SiTime Co. (NASDAQ:SITM)

Oak Ridge Investments LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of SiTime Co. (NASDAQ:SITM – Free Report) by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,495 shares of the company’s stock after selling 481 shares during the quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC owned about 0.07% of SiTime worth $1,710,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Amica Mutual Insurance Co. purchased a new position in SiTime during the second quarter worth about $105,000. Mirabella Financial Services LLP purchased a new position in SiTime during the second quarter worth about $1,268,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SiTime by 41.0% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,913,000 after purchasing an additional 4,716 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SiTime by 179.5% in the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 106,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,612,000 after purchasing an additional 68,651 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SiTime by 116.6% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $492,000 after purchasing an additional 2,243 shares in the last quarter. 84.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other SiTime news, insider Fariborz Assaderaghi sold 1,026 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.20, for a total transaction of $103,831.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 101,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,281,515.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other SiTime news, EVP Piyush B. Sevalia sold 1,930 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.37, for a total transaction of $253,544.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 83,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,989,363.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Fariborz Assaderaghi sold 1,026 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.20, for a total value of $103,831.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 101,596 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,281,515.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 12,037 shares of company stock valued at $1,503,174 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ SITM opened at $112.11 on Friday. SiTime Co. has a 1-year low of $81.09 and a 1-year high of $142.88. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $113.52 and a 200-day moving average of $114.18. The firm has a market cap of $2.49 billion, a PE ratio of -39.90 and a beta of 1.93.

SiTime (NASDAQ:SITM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported ($1.17) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.99) by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $27.73 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.51 million. SiTime had a negative net margin of 38.21% and a negative return on equity of 8.74%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that SiTime Co. will post -3.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on SITM. Raymond James upped their price objective on SiTime from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Roth Mkm cut their price objective on SiTime from $150.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on SiTime from $126.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Barclays upped their price objective on SiTime from $88.00 to $110.00 in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on SiTime in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, SiTime currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $139.38.

SiTime Corporation designs, develops, and sells silicon timing systems solutions in Taiwan, Hong Kong, the United States, and internationally. The company provides resonators and clock integrated circuits, and various types of oscillators. Its solutions have applications in various markets, including communications and enterprise, automotive, industrial, Internet of Things, mobile, consumer, and aerospace and defense.

