United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) Stock Position Lowered by Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc.

Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. lessened its position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 18.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,039 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 912 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc.’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $724,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 15.1% in the 2nd quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,099 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,631,000 after acquiring an additional 1,196 shares in the last quarter. Cowen AND Company LLC acquired a new position in United Parcel Service in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $338,000. Coastline Trust Co increased its stake in United Parcel Service by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Coastline Trust Co now owns 5,595 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,003,000 after buying an additional 267 shares during the period. Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC increased its stake in United Parcel Service by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC now owns 15,518 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,782,000 after buying an additional 433 shares during the period. Finally, Bfsg LLC increased its stake in United Parcel Service by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 13,813 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,476,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.45% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have weighed in on UPS. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $200.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $180.00 to $175.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $204.00 to $194.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. HSBC started coverage on shares of United Parcel Service in a research note on Friday, September 29th. They set a “hold” rating and a $170.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of United Parcel Service to $203.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $188.91.

Insider Buying and Selling at United Parcel Service

In other United Parcel Service news, insider Nando Cesarone sold 22,825 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.70, for a total value of $3,919,052.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $171.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

United Parcel Service Price Performance

NYSE UPS opened at $142.86 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $155.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $169.36. The company has a market cap of $122.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.10. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 1 year low of $133.68 and a 1 year high of $197.80.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The transportation company reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.04. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 9.19% and a return on equity of 43.46%. The firm had revenue of $21.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.99 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 8.9 EPS for the current year.

United Parcel Service Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 13th will be issued a $1.62 dividend. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 10th. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.59%.

United Parcel Service Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

