Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO) Shares Acquired by Royce & Associates LP

Royce & Associates LP increased its stake in Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO – Free Report) by 54.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 796,885 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 280,540 shares during the quarter. Royce & Associates LP’s holdings in Assured Guaranty were worth $44,466,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Assured Guaranty during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Assured Guaranty in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Assured Guaranty by 106.0% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 651 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the period. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new position in Assured Guaranty during the first quarter worth $56,000. Finally, Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Assured Guaranty during the second quarter worth $94,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.77% of the company’s stock.

Assured Guaranty Price Performance

Assured Guaranty stock opened at $65.49 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Assured Guaranty Ltd. has a 12-month low of $45.21 and a 12-month high of $67.13. The stock has a market cap of $3.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.84 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.39.

Assured Guaranty Dividend Announcement

Assured Guaranty ( NYSE:AGO Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by ($0.54). Assured Guaranty had a return on equity of 4.73% and a net margin of 31.86%. The company had revenue of $206.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $172.20 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Assured Guaranty Ltd. will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 14th. Assured Guaranty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.96%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Dominic Frederico sold 29,977 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.13, for a total value of $1,832,494.01. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,371,016 shares in the company, valued at approximately $83,810,208.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Robert Bailenson sold 10,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.33, for a total value of $583,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 296,936 shares of the company's stock, valued at $17,320,276.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 49,977 shares of company stock valued at $2,987,694. 3.82% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Assured Guaranty in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Assured Guaranty Company Profile

(Free Report)

Assured Guaranty Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides credit protection products to public finance, infrastructure, and structured finance markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Insurance and Asset Management. It offers financial guaranty insurance that protects holders of debt instruments and other monetary obligations from defaults in scheduled payments.

Featured Stories

