Royce & Associates LP Has $45.44 Million Holdings in Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM)

Royce & Associates LP lessened its holdings in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM – Free Report) by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,155,861 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 149,865 shares during the quarter. Royce & Associates LP owned 1.45% of Artisan Partners Asset Management worth $45,437,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in APAM. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 26.1% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 27,715 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,091,000 after buying an additional 5,731 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 832,958 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $32,777,000 after purchasing an additional 24,651 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 19.9% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 22,175 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $874,000 after purchasing an additional 3,673 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management in the 1st quarter valued at about $256,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 134.5% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 41,939 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,650,000 after purchasing an additional 24,053 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.45% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on APAM. TheStreet downgraded Artisan Partners Asset Management from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Artisan Partners Asset Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Artisan Partners Asset Management currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.75.

Shares of NYSE:APAM opened at $36.28 on Friday. Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. has a 12-month low of $28.70 and a 12-month high of $42.97. The stock has a market cap of $2.66 billion, a PE ratio of 12.09 and a beta of 1.84. The business has a 50 day moving average of $36.19 and a 200-day moving average of $36.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Artisan Partners Asset Management (NYSE:APAM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The asset manager reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.28. Artisan Partners Asset Management had a return on equity of 74.68% and a net margin of 22.10%. The company had revenue of $248.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $245.15 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.70 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 16th will be given a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.17%. This is an increase from Artisan Partners Asset Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 15th. Artisan Partners Asset Management’s payout ratio is presently 81.33%.

Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc is publicly owned investment manager. It provides its services to pension and profit sharing plans, trusts, endowments, foundations, charitable organizations, government entities, private funds and non-U.S. funds, as well as mutual funds, non-U.S. funds and collective trusts.

