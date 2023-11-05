1,943 Shares in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH) Acquired by SlateStone Wealth LLC

SlateStone Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 1,943 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $758,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI increased its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 233.3% in the 1st quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp raised its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 186.3% during the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 146 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its position in Parker-Hannifin by 174.5% during the first quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 151 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. 82.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Parker-Hannifin

In other Parker-Hannifin news, Director Joseph Scaminace sold 1,660 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $409.91, for a total value of $680,450.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,487 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,249,176.17. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Linda S. Harty sold 1,487 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $424.28, for a total transaction of $630,904.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,344 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,843,072.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Joseph Scaminace sold 1,660 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $409.91, for a total transaction of $680,450.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,487 shares in the company, valued at $2,249,176.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,149 shares of company stock worth $3,392,737 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.03% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Bank of America raised Parker-Hannifin from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $435.00 to $475.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $450.00 to $460.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Barclays upped their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $425.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $370.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $408.00 to $448.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Parker-Hannifin presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $439.14.

Parker-Hannifin Stock Performance

PH opened at $401.19 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.56 billion, a PE ratio of 22.28, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a twelve month low of $281.19 and a twelve month high of $428.16. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $392.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $376.92.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $5.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.33 by $0.63. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 28.30% and a net margin of 11.92%. The business had revenue of $4.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.88 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $4.74 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 22.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Parker-Hannifin Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 13th will be paid a $1.48 dividend. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 10th. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.87%.

About Parker-Hannifin

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to ensure purity and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors used in fluid and gas handling; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

