Oak Ridge Investments LLC Trims Position in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Oak Ridge Investments LLC lessened its position in shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Free Report) by 5.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,475 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 786 shares during the quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $249,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of KMI. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Kinder Morgan by 102,208.0% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 41,070,520 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $742,555,000 after acquiring an additional 41,030,376 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Kinder Morgan by 1,352.5% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 36,803,132 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $665,401,000 after acquiring an additional 34,269,435 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Kinder Morgan in the fourth quarter worth about $256,613,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its position in Kinder Morgan by 85,155.4% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 12,957,118 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $223,122,000 after buying an additional 12,941,920 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in Kinder Morgan in the second quarter worth about $138,407,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.33% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have commented on KMI shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Kinder Morgan in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Kinder Morgan from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on Kinder Morgan in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research raised Kinder Morgan from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Kinder Morgan currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.38.

Kinder Morgan Price Performance

Shares of Kinder Morgan stock opened at $16.87 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $16.81 and a 200 day moving average of $16.98. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.89 and a 12 month high of $19.35. The firm has a market cap of $37.50 billion, a PE ratio of 15.34, a PEG ratio of 4.74 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The pipeline company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.01). Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 15.54% and a return on equity of 7.78%. The firm had revenue of $3.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.64 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.25 earnings per share. Kinder Morgan’s quarterly revenue was down 24.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kinder Morgan Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.2825 per share. This represents a $1.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.70%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 30th. Kinder Morgan’s payout ratio is presently 102.73%.

Kinder Morgan Profile

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and underground storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas gasification, liquefaction, and storage facilities.

