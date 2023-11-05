Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. Decreases Stake in Ferrari (NYSE:RACE)

Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Ferrari (NYSE:RACE – Free Report) by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,281 shares of the company’s stock after selling 119 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc.’s holdings in Ferrari were worth $742,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of RACE. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Ferrari during the 4th quarter worth approximately $354,547,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Ferrari by 176.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,548,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $419,470,000 after acquiring an additional 988,830 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ferrari in the 1st quarter valued at $203,140,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Ferrari by 139.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 939,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,563,000 after acquiring an additional 547,356 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Ferrari by 39.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,728,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $468,275,000 after acquiring an additional 484,782 shares during the period.

Get Ferrari alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently commented on RACE. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their target price on shares of Ferrari from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 18th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Ferrari from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Ferrari from $368.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 1st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ferrari in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Ferrari from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ferrari presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $305.36.

Ferrari Stock Up 2.5 %

Shares of NYSE RACE opened at $331.41 on Friday. Ferrari has a one year low of $197.22 and a one year high of $332.00. The company’s fifty day moving average is $303.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $303.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 3.04 and a current ratio of 3.91.

Ferrari (NYSE:RACE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. Ferrari had a net margin of 19.60% and a return on equity of 40.70%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Ferrari will post 7.13 EPS for the current year.

About Ferrari

(Free Report)

Ferrari N.V., through its subsidiaries, engages in design, engineering, production, and sale of luxury performance sports cars worldwide. The company offers range, special series, Icona, and supercars; limited edition supercars and one-off cars; and track cars. It also provides racing cars, and spare parts and engines, as well as after sales, repair, maintenance, and restoration services for cars; and licenses its Ferrari brand to various producers and retailers of luxury and lifestyle goods.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Ferrari Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ferrari and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.