Treace Medical Concepts, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMCI) Stake Decreased by Oak Ridge Investments LLC

Oak Ridge Investments LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Treace Medical Concepts, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMCI – Free Report) by 3.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 92,741 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,992 shares during the period. Oak Ridge Investments LLC owned 0.15% of Treace Medical Concepts worth $2,372,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TMCI. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Treace Medical Concepts by 8.3% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 37,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $713,000 after buying an additional 2,900 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Treace Medical Concepts by 5.7% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 77,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,468,000 after buying an additional 4,156 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Treace Medical Concepts by 55.4% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 19,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $360,000 after buying an additional 6,788 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Treace Medical Concepts by 36.4% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 28,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $543,000 after buying an additional 7,673 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Treace Medical Concepts by 5.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,605,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,352,000 after buying an additional 86,363 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.85% of the company’s stock.

Treace Medical Concepts stock opened at $11.04 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 5.73 and a current ratio of 6.60. The firm has a market cap of $679.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.12 and a beta of 0.17. Treace Medical Concepts, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.23 and a 1 year high of $27.97. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $12.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.76.

Treace Medical Concepts ( NASDAQ:TMCI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $41.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.84 million. Treace Medical Concepts had a negative net margin of 25.32% and a negative return on equity of 39.29%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 40.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.23) earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Treace Medical Concepts, Inc. will post -0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TMCI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group began coverage on Treace Medical Concepts in a report on Friday, September 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on shares of Treace Medical Concepts in a report on Monday, October 2nd. BTIG Research dropped their target price on Treace Medical Concepts from $32.00 to $27.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 28th. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Treace Medical Concepts in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their target price on Treace Medical Concepts from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Treace Medical Concepts presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.42.

Treace Medical Concepts, Inc, a medical technology company, designs, manufactures, and markets medical devices for physicians, surgeons, ambulatory surgery centers, and hospitals in the United States. The company offers Lapiplasty 3D bunion correction system that combines instruments, implants, and surgical methods designed to surgically correct three planes of the bunion deformity.

