TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA) Shares Purchased by Royce & Associates LP

Royce & Associates LP boosted its holdings in shares of TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA – Free Report) by 26.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,975,728 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 615,045 shares during the quarter. Royce & Associates LP’s holdings in TEGNA were worth $48,326,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of TEGNA by 36.9% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 58,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $958,000 after purchasing an additional 15,885 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in TEGNA by 72.2% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 8,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 3,558 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of TEGNA during the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its stake in TEGNA by 32.1% during the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 31,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $507,000 after buying an additional 7,588 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. lifted its stake in TEGNA by 65.1% during the second quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 2,356,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,268,000 after buying an additional 928,951 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TGNA stock opened at $15.53 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $14.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.86. The company has a quick ratio of 3.44, a current ratio of 3.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market cap of $3.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.18 and a beta of 0.64. TEGNA Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.65 and a 12 month high of $22.29.

TEGNA ( NYSE:TGNA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $732.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $733.39 million. TEGNA had a return on equity of 19.06% and a net margin of 20.96%. TEGNA’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.60 EPS. Research analysts expect that TEGNA Inc. will post 1.71 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 8th will be paid a $0.114 dividend. This is a boost from TEGNA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.94%. TEGNA’s payout ratio is presently 15.33%.

TGNA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of TEGNA from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on TEGNA in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of TEGNA in a report on Monday, October 30th.

In related news, COO Lynn B. Trelstad sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.57, for a total transaction of $497,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 181,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,013,768.17. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

TEGNA Inc, a media company, provides broadcast advertising and marketing products and services for businesses. The company operates 47 television stations in 39 markets of the United States that produce local programming, such as news, sports, and entertainment. It offers local and national non-political advertising; political advertising; production of programming from third parties; production of advertising materials; and digital marketing services, as well as advertising services on the stations' Websites, tablets, and mobile products.

