Twin Capital Management Inc. Purchases 126 Shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

Twin Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Free Report) by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,994 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period. Twin Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Hershey were worth $498,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of HSY. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new position in Hershey during the second quarter valued at $25,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in Hershey during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its holdings in Hershey by 121.3% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Hershey during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Hershey during the first quarter valued at $38,000. 56.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Hershey Stock Down 0.8 %

HSY opened at $187.99 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $38.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.35. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $200.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $232.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The Hershey Company has a 12 month low of $183.74 and a 12 month high of $276.88.

Hershey Dividend Announcement

Hershey ( NYSE:HSY Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $2.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.95 billion. Hershey had a return on equity of 54.74% and a net margin of 17.11%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.17 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that The Hershey Company will post 9.54 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 17th will be issued a $1.192 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $4.77 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.54%. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.46%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HSY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. HSBC initiated coverage on Hershey in a report on Friday, September 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $248.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Hershey from $260.00 to $240.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Hershey in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Stephens initiated coverage on Hershey in a report on Friday, October 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $240.00 price target for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on Hershey from $285.00 to $240.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 22nd. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $248.71.

Insider Transactions at Hershey

In related news, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 182 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.56, for a total value of $35,409.92. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 15,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,027,742.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Steven E. Voskuil sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.36, for a total value of $321,540.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 37,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,999,057.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 182 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.56, for a total value of $35,409.92. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 15,562 shares in the company, valued at $3,027,742.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 4,682 shares of company stock worth $953,275. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Hershey Profile

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, bars, snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and pretzels.

Featured Articles

