EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) Posts Earnings Results

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The information technology services provider reported $2.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.56 by $0.17, Briefing.com reports. EPAM Systems had a return on equity of 18.60% and a net margin of 11.02%. The company had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.65 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. EPAM Systems updated its Q4 guidance to $2.47-2.55 EPS and its FY23 guidance to $10.31-10.39 EPS.

Shares of EPAM opened at $240.70 on Friday. EPAM Systems has a 12-month low of $197.99 and a 12-month high of $385.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.74, a P/E/G ratio of 5.71 and a beta of 1.46. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $246.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $242.93. The company has a quick ratio of 4.92, a current ratio of 4.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

In other news, Director Eugene Roman sold 1,552 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.44, for a total value of $368,506.88. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 982 shares in the company, valued at approximately $233,166.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Stevens Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of EPAM Systems in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $308,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of EPAM Systems by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 38,001 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $11,271,000 after acquiring an additional 4,627 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of EPAM Systems by 134.4% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 150 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its holdings in shares of EPAM Systems by 146.6% in the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 6,948 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,061,000 after acquiring an additional 4,131 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of EPAM Systems by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,234,948 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,849,348,000 after acquiring an additional 115,422 shares in the last quarter. 90.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on EPAM. Citigroup boosted their price target on EPAM Systems from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on EPAM Systems in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Scotiabank initiated coverage on EPAM Systems in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $265.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler upgraded EPAM Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $243.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on EPAM Systems from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $287.42.

EPAM Systems, Inc provides digital platform engineering and software development services worldwide. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, and maintenance with private, public, and infrastructure management for application, database, network, server, storage, and systems operations management, as well as monitoring, incident notification, and resolution services; and maintenance and support services.

