Twin Capital Management Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

Twin Capital Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Free Report) by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,757 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after selling 404 shares during the quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in eBay were worth $525,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in eBay by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 41,990 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $2,404,000 after purchasing an additional 3,655 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its stake in eBay by 21.7% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 9,176 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $526,000 after purchasing an additional 1,638 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in eBay by 34.7% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 461,862 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $26,460,000 after purchasing an additional 118,952 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC grew its stake in eBay by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 223,976 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $12,825,000 after purchasing an additional 13,127 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in eBay by 17.0% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 10,715 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $614,000 after purchasing an additional 1,555 shares during the last quarter. 85.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other eBay news, SVP Cornelius Boone sold 4,891 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.63, for a total transaction of $213,394.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 49,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,174,737.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other eBay news, SVP Cornelius Boone sold 4,891 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.63, for a total transaction of $213,394.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 49,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,174,737.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Edward O. Garcia sold 1,181 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.31, for a total value of $51,149.11. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 21,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $941,039.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 11,751 shares of company stock valued at $510,785. 0.21% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ EBAY opened at $40.54 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.41, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.33. eBay Inc. has a twelve month low of $37.93 and a twelve month high of $52.23. The company has a current ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $42.59 and a 200 day moving average of $44.00.

EBAY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on eBay from $53.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on eBay from $45.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Bank of America lowered their target price on eBay from $54.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Wolfe Research lowered their target price on eBay from $52.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on eBay from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.74.

eBay Inc operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States and internationally. The company's marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps. Its platforms enable users to list, buy, and sell various products. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

